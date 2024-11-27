ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texans have struggled recently, losing three out of their last four games, while the Jaguars have struggled all year and have lost four straight entering this game. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Jaguars prediction and pick.

Texans-Jaguars Last Game – Matchup History

These two division rivals have consistently split their previous meetings. The road team split the two meetings last year when the Texans won 37-17 in Jacksonville, and then the Jaguars won 24-21 in Houston. Then, this year, the Texans won the first matchup in Houston, 24-20. This matchup is huge for the Texans, who need to get back on track, and the Jaguars are struggling as much as they have.

Overall Series: Texans lead 30-15

Here are the Texans-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Jaguars Odds

Houston Texans: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -200

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Texans have been solid on offense this year. They are averaging 336 yards per game. Then, they are scoring 23.8 points per game. CJ Stroud has been solid this year and is the key under center for the Texans. He has 2,875 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 63.1% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been inconsistent, but Nico Collins is the best player out wide. He has 713 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions. Joe Mixon has been great in the backfield, leading with 786 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 185 carries. This offense has a lot of firepower, but they have been stuck in place and have disappointed in recent games. This is the perfect antidote for that because the Jaguars have struggled on defense all year, especially against the pass, so CJ Stroud could have a massive game.

The Texans' defense has been great this season. They are allowing 303.1 total yards and 22.3 points per game. They have been great against both the passing and ground games this season. They allow 192.3 yards through the air and 110.8 yards per game on the ground. This defense has dominant edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., and then Henry To'0 To'o is a leader in the middle of the defense. Then, the secondary is led by Will Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, and Jimmie Ward. This defense can be dominant, and they should show up against the Jaguars due to all of their struggles this season on offense, on the ground, and through the air.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars have been a huge disappointment this season. They have talent, but the pieces do not fit on offense. They average 290.8 yards per game and score 18.9 points per game. The offense relies on Trevor Lawrence under center. He has 2,004 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 61.3% completion percentage. The running game seems like it's been turned over to Tank Bigsby over Travis Etienne. Bigsby has 519 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is the best player out wide, with 42 receptions for 689 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This offense genuinely has talent, but it has been a struggle. It does not get any easier in this matchup because the Texans' defense has the ability to overwhelm the Jaguars if they can not right the ship in some way in this game.

The Jaguars' defense has been awful this season. They allow 413.7 yards per game, the worst in the NFL. They also allow 28.7 points per game, the third-worst in the NFL. They have the worst passing defense in the NFL, allowing 278.3 passing yards through the air, and then they have been better against the run, allowing 135.5 yards per game. The defense has talent with Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, and Travon Walker up front and then Devin Lloyd in the middle, but the secondary has been awful, with only Andre Cisco being able to stand out. These struggles do not bode well against CJ Stroud and the Texans' offense. The Texans have been stuck in a rut recently, so the Jaguars could take advantage of that, or it is exactly what they needed, and they have a monster game.

Final Texans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Texans are the better team and should win this game easily. The Jaguars are spiraling and feel like they are patiently waiting for the season to end. The Jaguars might be able to score a bit on this defense, but the issue is that the Texans will dominate this defense. Expect the Texans to win, and cover on the road in Jacksonville.

Final Texans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans -4.5 (-105)