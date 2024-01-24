The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to shape the coaching staff into form. Earlier in the week, the Jaguars hired former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to the same position. Now, they have added former Kansas City Chiefs LBs coach and recent LSU DC Matt Hous to be the new linebackers coach, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Jaguars are hiring Matt House as linebackers coach, per source. House is highly regarded around the league, having been the #Chiefs LBs coach from 2019-2021. He was most recently LSU’s DC the past two seasons as well, helping the Tigers post back-to-back 10-win seasons.' 

House has a lot of experience but was one of a handful of changes made by LSU head coach Brian Kelly after a disappointing season. Prior to going to LSU, House was with the Chiefs, so he is back in the NFL once again. House also had NFL stops with the St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers but spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks.

House also was a defensive coordinator with Kentucky, Florida International and Pittsburgh before going to LSU and joining Brian Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge. After an impressive 2022 season, the LSU defense in 2023 took a giant step back, and Kelly had to make changes.

It has been a busy week for the Jaguars, but they have hired a new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach as they try to return to the playoffs in 2024 after a horrible skid to end the 2023 season.