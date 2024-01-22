Jags get a new DC.

The NFL coaching cycle is still spinning with some of the big names, including Jim Harbaugh, landing second interviews. But, the Jacksonville Jaguars have now filled their defensive coordinator position by hiring former Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen, as Adam Schefter announced during the Pat McAfee Show and posted on X.

‘Jaguars are set to hire former Falcons’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, per sources.'

The Jaguars made some changes to the coaching staff after starting the year 8-3 and still missing the playoffs. One of those changes was DC Mike Caldwell being let go, and the way the season ended was not kind to this team.

Nielsen was previously the Falcons DC, but his future remained up in the air after Arthur Smith was fired immediately after the 2023 season came to an end. The Jaguars were also blocked from an initial interview for Nielsen before the Falcons changed their mind later on.

There is no denying that the Jaguars defense needs a boost. This past season, they gave up more than 29 PPG per game in the five losses at the end of the season and could not stop the run. The Jaguars lost five of the final six contests down the stretch to miss out on a playoff spot, and the lone victory was against the Carolina Panthers.

Nielsen has been a coach in the NFL since 2017 and spent time with the New Orleans Saints as defensive line coach and assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator before joining the Falcons.