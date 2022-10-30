According to ESPN, the University of Florida and the University of Georgia have released a joint statement condemning antisemitic messages displayed on a video board during their game at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Saturday. In addition to the video board, two banners were displayed on an overpass near the stadium depicting anti-Jewish sentiments, per WJXT in Jacksonville.

“The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance,” the statement reads. “We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate.”

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan shares in the schools’ displeasure, adding, “I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I’m asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better.”

Messages displayed at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday were in reference to recent controversial comments from the rapper/producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. This story out of Jacksonville is only the latest in a string of events stemming from Ye’s comments that overlap with the sports world. For example, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Celtics’ start Jaylen Brown have severed their ties and left the Kanye West-operated company Donda Sports. Moreover, the global sports apparel brand Adidas announced last Tuesday that they would no longer continue their affiliation with Ye.