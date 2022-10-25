Adidas’ strong statement on ditching Kanye West after antisemitic rants

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been on an antisemitic tirade that is causing real harm to the Jewish community. The hip-hop icon has lost numerous endorsements, including perhaps his biggest one with Adidas.

In a press release, Adidas announced that it was cutting ties with Ye and ending the line of Yeezy products.

“adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the statement reads. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

In addition to tweeting that he could go “death con 3” on Jewish people, he espoused antisemitic rhetoric in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Amid his antisemitic remarks, Ye bragged that he could say such vile things and that Adidas still wouldn’t drop him. Now, the athletic gear company has officially done so after heavy scrutiny.

While Adidas, Twitter, Creative Arts Agency (CAA), LeBron James’ show “The Shop,” and several other brands and cut ties with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, not everyone is doing so. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown condemned Ye’s comments, he said that he has no plans to leave Donda Sports, Ye’s sports agency.