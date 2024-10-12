Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is going through some rough times, but the team's owner seems to have his back. Franchise owner Shahid Khan is throwing his support behind the embattled coach, amidst a disappointing season.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke],” Khan said, per The Florida Times-Union. “Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities.”

Jaguars fans are not happy after the team stumbled out to a 1-4 start to the year. That disappointment comes after the team stumbled at the end of last season too, losing five of its last six games. This wasn't supposed to be this bad in Jacksonville, after the team agreed to a massive contract extension this past offseason with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I expect us to be competitive and winning every year and we have graduated to that point and not be someone we don't know. So, sharing my expectations, I believe that,” Khan added. “The coaches who are there, players who are there, they're coming here to win and if they're not comfortable with that, they shouldn't be here. That's the team institution we want to be.”

Jaguars must win more games this season

It is good for Pederson that the owner has his back, but that doesn't take away from the fact that there's been disappointment in north Florida. The Jaguars missed the 2023 postseason after starting the year 8-3. It didn't help that Lawrence had a hurt shoulder, but the team collapsed near the end of the campaign.

Things started out just as bad in 2024. Jacksonville lost its first four games. The team's defense has struggled, giving up a whopping 143 points so far this year. The Jaguars offense has also struggled, posting a total of just 97 points in five games.

The Jaguars owner understands that fans are frustrated, but believes calmer waters lie ahead.

“I think [the Jaguars are] obviously headed in the right direction in a good way. I mean, you look at what's happening with the stadium, I think you look at our fans, the support we have. I think we're in a good place,” Khan added.

The Jaguars next play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with a chance to win back-to-back games. Jacksonville is currently dead last in the AFC South division.