The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team in the NFL with a record of 0-4 to start the season. Although the Jaguars have only lost by one score in three of those games, the team has fallen well short of expectations. Without a doubt, the whole team is on notice, from Lawrence to head coach Doug Pederson on the hot seat. When speaking about his disappointments and frustrations, quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to reporters and issued a firm but fair message to himself and his teammates.

“We just have to keep playing. We have to stay together. It’s some adversity, it’s been tough, not having the success that we want and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in. Coaches and players, and really everyone who works with the team. So it’s frustrating, it’s hard, but you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it, and it will help you in the long run, and that’s what we’re preaching as a team.”

It's been obvious for some time that the Jaguars need a rebuild.

A hard reset is necessary for the Jaguars, Lawrence, Pederson

In June, the Jaguars committed to Trevor Lawrence with a huge $275M contract extension. Because of that, everything must be done with him in mind, including moving on from Doug Pederson. The so-called offensive guru leads a Jacksonville offense with a 21st-ranked DVOA. The Jags are eighth-worst with 751 passing yards and 12th with 505 rushing yards. Jacksonville is tied for fourth-last with just six touchdowns.

Lawrence is at least keeping his eyes on the horizon instead of looking back.

“It’s frustrating that it’s not going our way, and we weren’t able to find a way to win this game. We had some mistakes out there, but we just have to stay together. It’s going to teach us something. It’s going to prepare us for the future and stay positive. There’s things that we did well today, we just have to do more of it and I don’t think we need to blow everything up and start over.

“We have good players, we have a good scheme offensively. We had great things today, we just got to consistently make those plays. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, so just keep working. That’s the message: just keep working this week.”

The Jaguars will look to find the win column in Week 5 when they play at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 p.m. EST.