The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a terrible start to the 2024 NFL season. Jacksonville is 0-4 and are inching closer and closer to being mathematically eliminated from the postseason and it is only October.

The situation is grim in Duval county and Jaguars fans are looking for answers. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence are the most visible targets of this blame, and for good reason. These two men are the most important part of the team, and both have much higher expectations for themselves than being 0-4.

However, Doug Pederson is going to receive much more criticism than Trevor Lawrence. The rationale is simple — the Jaguars are stuck with Lawrence, but they aren't stuck with Pederson.

Jacksonville inked Lawrence to a massive five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason. They will have to make it work with Lawrence over the next several years. As a result, some have speculated about whether Doug Pederson's job could be in danger.

Below we will explore three of the main reasons why the Jaguars should not fire Doug Pederson despite the team's 0-4 start to the 2024 season.

The Jaguars have played some tight games, which suggests they could be more unlucky than bad

Both teams were regarded positively heading into the 2024 season, but they have both struggled at the quarter poll. The Bengals and Jaguars have played their opponents tightly in most games this season, but luck has not been on their side.

Does this mean that the Jaguars are the same team as the Bengals, or have the same chance at turning their season around? Of course not. However, I think it does merit us taking a closer look at just how close the Jaguars were from looking like a competitive team this season.

These are the final scores of each of the Jaguars four games this season:

Week 1: 20-17 loss against the Miami Dolphins

Week 2: 18-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns

Week 3: 47-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills

Week 4: 24-20 loss against the Houston Texans

Let's throw out the Bills game for this discussion, because there's nothing to defend there.

The Jaguars were very close to taking a two-score lead against the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. They also lost by only a touchdown in each of their other close defeats.

It is certainly disappointing to drop all of these contests. However, it would be an exaggerated response to fire Doug Pederson after what he has put on paper thus far this season.

Doug Pederson's history of success should count for something in his performance evaluation

Pederson has a strong record of success in the NFL. This should give him some wiggle room that other head coaches are not afforded.

Pederson had a 42-37-1 regular season record with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 4-2 record in the playoffs and a Super Bowl victory in 2017. The 2017 season was clearly Pederson's best, but he was a solid coach throughout his tenure in Philadelphia.

He has not been as successful in Jacksonville just yet. Pederson current has a 18-20 regular season record with a 1-1 playoff record, which includes the Jaguars' impressive comeback win against the Chargers a few years ago.

Pederson has a track record of winning important games, and his coaching statistics show that his teams are rarely, if ever, truly in the dumpster.

Ultimately, I believe that it would be foolish to fire Pederson at any point during the regular season this year. However, if Shad Khan decides that it must be done, he should at least wait until closer to the team's Week 12 bye week.

It is too early in the season to fire Doug Pederson, install an interim head coach

This is probably the simplest reason why the Jaguars should not fire Doug Pederson in early October. It simply isn't the time of the season where it should happen.

Firing your head coach in Week 4 is giving up on the 2024 season. The situation is not so dire in Jacksonville that Shad Khan needs to pull this lever.

This would not only send the wrong message to fans, but it could become a serious problem in the locker room. There is no reason to opt into that situation.

If the Jaguars were willing to give Urban Meyer 13 games as head coach of the Jaguars, they should at least let Pederson make it to the team's Week 12 bye before making a decision on his future.