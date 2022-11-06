The Jacksonville Jaguars mounted a massive comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, eventually winning the Week 9 game by a score of 27-20. After losing three consecutive one-possession games, the Jaguars are thrilled to emerge victorious. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, running back Travis Etienne Jr. is glad to be on the winning side of a close matchup.

“We just said the hell with it. We were tired of losing. I feel like everybody just had that mindset. Just give it your all let’s see what happens,” shared Etienne Jr. “It sucks coming here every week, every day just knowing that L happened.”

The second-year running back had a phenomenal effort in Sunday’s win, racking up 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns with two receptions for 17 yards through the air. Since the Jaguars traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets, Etienne Jr. has been the workhorse in the rushing attack and has been nothing short of incredible in that time. Per Statmuse, the former Clemson product has tallied 379 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the Jaguars’ last three games.

Though their record of 3-6 may not indicate much, this jumpstart Jaguars team is leaps and bounds better than they were last year under head coach Urban Meyer, and Etienne Jr. has been a big part of that effort. After missing his rookie season in 2021 with a foot injury, Travis Etienne Jr. has produced 680 rushing yards in his debut NFL campaign. The Jaguars will look to extend their good fortunes next Sunday as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.