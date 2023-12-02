The star running back's injury status has been updated ahead of a matchup with the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who is nursing a rib injury he suffered last week against the Houston Texans, appears ready to play in the team's Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Monday night. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported an update on Etienne's condition early Saturday morning. Doug Pederson also said he expects his RB to play, per Adam Schefter.

Etienne left last week's game in the second quarter but returned after being checked out by the Jaguar's medical staff on the sideline. He'd have 56 rushing yards on 20 carries in the game while catching four of six passes for 30 yards receiving. Jacksonville defeated the Texas, 24-21.

In eleven games this season, Etienne has rushed for 726 yards on 194 carries for seven touchdowns. The team's second-leading rusher is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who, with 240 yards on 51 attempts, is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The Jaguars host the Bengals this week in a catfight on Monday Night Football that could help further propel them in the AFC playoff race. The 8-3 Jaguars sit atop the AFC South in control of the AFC's third playoff spot. The 5-6 Bengals are all but out of playoff contention after losing starting quarterback Joe Burrow for the season with an injury.

“Last year was our first year in this offensive. So, right now, we already have that foundation. We know we can be. ” Etienne told the media Saturday, “I'm very excited for this year to see where we're gonna go.”

The Jaguars haven't faced the Bengals since September 30, 2021, a game the Bengals won 24-21. The Jaguars lead the all-time series between the two teams, 13-11-0.