The Jaguars had a bit of an injury scare when Travis Etienne briefly left their Week 12 matchup against the Texans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have an opportunity to further claim their AFC South crown with a Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. But without Travis Etienne, the Jaguars would be lacking a spark on offense.

That offensive conundrum came into fruition when Etienne was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a chest injury. However, Jacksonville's concerns were quickly relived as Etienne made his return to the contest, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

There hasn't been much offense to go around in the Week 12 clash. At halftime, Jacksonville led 13-7. The Jaguars' lone touchdown before the break came on a one-yard Trevor Lawrence sneak.

As he battles through his chest injury, Etienne has struggled to do anything with the ball, gaining 10 yards on 10 yards. He has made two catches for 14 yards, but it's a far cry from what fans have expected to see from Etienne on gamedays.

Heading into Week 12, Etienne had rushed 174 times for 670 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 32 receptions for 282 yards and an additional score. Even with Etienne, Jacksonville knows they can improve on offense. Before their Texans matchup, the Jags ranked 16th in total offense, averaging 334.1 yards per game.

But if Jacksonville is going to see offensive improvement, it'll likely come with Travis Etienne in the backfield. While he suffered an injury scare against the Texans, he has returned to the game and is ready to bounce back in the second half.

The Jags might hold the halftime lead, but they'll need a bit more juice on offense to hold off the mangy Texans.