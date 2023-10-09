The Jacksonville Jaguars stopped the surging Buffalo Bills right in their tracks on Sunday, beating Josh Allen and Co. 25-20 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In fact, it was the Jags' second game in a row across the pond, also taking down the Atlanta Falcons last weekend at Wembley Stadium.

That means the team spent the entire week in the UK preparing for this Week 5 tilt and according to Travis Etienne, that gave them an edge.

Via PFT:

“I felt like it really created a great edge for us,” Etienne said. “Just knowing how I felt [last Sunday] in the Falcons game, the first game that we had out here and having the whole week out here, just being able to get our bodies adjusted and not having to have that jet lag on us throughout the game. I feel like it played a huge part.”

That certainly makes sense. Jet lag is a real thing when you're traveling from the States to England considering the time difference. That had to affect the Bills to a certain extent.

Etienne also had a massive game for the Jaguars, rushing for 136 yards on 26 carries including two touchdowns, absolutely torching Buffalo's run defense. The former Clemson standout had a gut feeling he was going to show out:

“I kind of felt like I was going to have a good day this morning,” Etienne said. “Just getting ready for the game, just listening to some music and just hanging around the locker room I kind of felt it was going to be a good day for us and it was going to be my day, honestly.”

The Jaguars are now 3-2 and next face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, this time at home in Florida.