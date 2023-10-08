Travis Etienne Jr had a breakout game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to victory. However, after the game, Etienne revealed that his massive performance came with a bit of friendly fire.

The Jaguars' star running back admitted that he was playing against himself in fantasy football. With the stat line he put together against the Bills, Etienne might not be coming away with the fantasy football W in Week 5.

I played against myself in fantasy fb today 😭 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023

Against the Bills, Etienne rushed 26 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He added four receptions for another 48 yards. In standard scoring fantasy football leagues, Etienne dropped an impressive 30 points. In PPR leagues, Etienne went for 38.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Any league you're playing in, the Jaguars running back will likely be one of Week 5's top scorers. His two touchdown performance helped lead Jacksonville to a 25-20 victory, moving to 3-2 on the season.

Etienne has played a massive role in the Jags' early success. Through the first five weeks of the season, the RB has gained 396 games on the ground, scoring three touchdowns.

His play in Week 5 was extraordinary however. It was the first time Etienne has scored 2+ touchdowns this season. Furthermore, he gained his highest total of yards on the season, breaking 100 for the first time this campaign. His 5.2 yards per carry is a number Etienne will surely hang his hat on moving forward.

The only problem for Travis Etienne is that his fantasy team is likely going to take a hit. But with his strong performance and the Jaguars earning a real life victory, Etienne has plenty of reasons to smile after Week 5.