Trevor Lawrence could be without leading receiver heading into uphill battle with Eagles

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. And they may be without a top pass catcher.

#Jaguars WR Zay Jones has been added to the injury report with an ankle injury and did not practice today. Jones leads the team with 19 receptions through three games. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2022

According to PFF’s Ari Meirov, the Jaguars leading pass-catcher, Zay Jones, was placed on the injury report before Thursday’s practice. He was then held out due to an ankle injury.

If Jones’ ankle continues to give him problems, it could hold him out of the Jaguars Week 4 matchup.

Through the first three games of the season, Jaguars QB1 Trevor Lawrence has looked for Zay Jones early and often. Lawrence has targeted Jones 24 times. The veteran wide receiver has hauled in 19 receptions for 173 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars currently sit at 2-1, and the offense has looked solid with Lawrence leading the charge. While Lawrence has leaned on Jones heavily, their top free agent signing Christian Kirk has remained the WR1.

Through the first three games, Christian Kirk has been targeted 27 times, hauling in 18 receptions for 267 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Following a lackluster rookie season, Lawrence, the 2021 number one overall pick, has looked like a legitimate QB1. He has started his second year throwing for 772 passing yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. But if Jones will be unable to produce, he will have to show that he can produce without one of his top pass catchers.

Regardless of who the Jaguars have on the field Sunday, they will be in for a challenge against the undefeated Eagles. Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have looked elite, winning games with ease at times. The Jaguars will need to be prepared for a battle heading into this Week 4 matchup.