The Jacksonville Jaguars are cruising early on in their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, as they overcame an early 10-0 deficit to drop 22 unanswered points, resulting in them taking a 22-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. Trevor Lawrence has looked great so far, but he was dealt some pretty tough news early in this one in regards to his starting left tackle Cam Robinson.

Things weren't going well for the Jags early in this one, as they fell into an early hole, and saw Robinson forced off the field with an injury. The team revealed that the veteran tackle had suffered a concussion, ruling him out for the remainder of the game, which was a pretty big blow early on for Lawrence and the rest of the offense.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Jaguars LT Cam Robinson has been ruled out with a concussion.”

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars dominating early against Patriots

With Robinson out, the Jaguars turned to Walker Little at left tackle, which was reason for concern. However, the offense hasn't skipped a beat, as Lawrence and company figured things out and explored in the second quarter of this game. The talented passer completed nine of his 10 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, with Tank Bigsby also running in a touchdown, and Parker Washington returning a punt 96 yards for a touchdown.

The hope is that Robinson's concussion isn't going to keep him off the field long term, but in the present, it's not hurting Jacksonville too much, as they are rolling over New England currently. The team will be hoping their offense can keep up the positive momentum in the second half, as it will be much easier to shoulder the blow of losing Robinson on the back of a victory rather than another crushing loss.