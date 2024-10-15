ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been struggling all season. They enter this game with only one win and are both in the middle of a lost season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Jaguars prediction and pick.

The Patriots have lost five straight after starting the season with a win against the Bengals. They have lost to the Seahawks, Jets, 49ers, Dolphins, and 49ers. However, starting rookie Drake Maye as the quarterback gives the Patriots some hope. He played well in his first game and gives fans something to hope for. This season is lost, so the excitement comes from the young players getting opportunities.

The Jaguars might be the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. They are 1-5 and only have a win against the Colts. They have losses to the 49ers, Browns, Bills, Texans, and most recently, the Bears. Something has not been clicking for this team, but they get a good matchup against a struggling Patriots team in London. The Jaguars could use a win here to start returning to respectability.

Here are the Patriots-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Jaguars Odds

New England Patriots: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Jacksonville Jaguars: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New England Patriots need some sort of rebound after five straight losses. Their offense has been a big struggle. They average 257.5 yards per game, which is third to last in the NFL. Then, they are second to last in scoring at 13.8 points per game. They are jumpstarting this offense with Drake Maye at quarterback, so things might start to look different in this game. He had 265 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 58.5% completion percentage. Rhamondre Stevenson has been okay at best on the ground, with 77 carries for 356 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The receiving corps has been awful, with DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry being standouts with 245 receiving yards and 221 receiving yards apiece, and both have one touchdown.

Conversely, the Patriots' defense has struggled this season as well. They allow 358.8 total yards per game and 23.8 points per game. They have struggled against both the run and the passing game and do not have much else to like on defense from a statistical perspective. This defense has some talent as an overall unit, and Christian Gonzalez stands out in the secondary. He is great at shutting down receivers, even with the team struggling.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars have been a huge disappointment this season. They have pieces on this team but have not played well on offense. They average 319.5 yards per game and score 18.8 points per game. The offense relies on Trevor Lawrence. He has 1,334 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.7% completion percentage. The running game seems like it's been turned over to Tank Bigsby over Travis Etienne. Bigsby has 297 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is the best player out wide with 25 receptions for 424 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars' defense has been awful this season. They allow 390 yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL. They also allow 29.7 points per game, which is second-worst in the NFL. They have the worst passing defense in the NFL, allowing 276.7 passing yards through the air. The defense has talent with Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead up front and then Devin Lloyd in the middle, but the secondary has been awful.

Final Patriots-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars have more talent, but neither team has much to like in this game. Still, the Jaguars are more acclimated to London by staying for an extra week, and the Patriots are awful. The Jaguars should win and cover in this game and go back home to the U.S. with a 1-1 record. This is a good start to getting back to some sort of respectability.

Final Patriots-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5 (-110)