Trevor Lawrence received a concerning injury update ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 clash vs. the Buccaneers.

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a concussion concern. The Jaguars are preparing for a crucial Christmas Eve game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, and Lawrence's status for the contest is in question. On Thursday, it was reported that Lawrence will not practice, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

With Lawrence in concussion protocol, the Jaguars will enter Week 16 with uncertainty. Head coach Doug Pederson previously provided a murky update on the QB.

“I'm not at liberty to speculate on head injuries,” Pederson said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I can't say one way or another.”

The update didn't spark much confidence for Jaguars fans to say the least. Unless Lawrence can clear concussion protocol and practice Friday, his status is going to remain in doubt for Sunday's game.

Jaguars' playoff hopes in question amid Trevor Lawrence's injury

Jacksonville technically holds the No. 4 spot in the AFC. However, they are tied atop the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, as all three teams hold 8-6 records heading into Week 16.

So even with the Jaguars in a decent position right now, missing the playoffs altogether isn't out of the question. The Colts are set to battle the Atlanta Falcons in a very winnable matchup in Week 16, while Houston will face more of a challenge against the Cleveland Browns.

Regardless, every game moving forward for each of these teams is going to be pivotal. The Jaguars will need to find a way to earn a victory with or without Trevor Lawrence. If he doesn't play, winning will be much easier said than done. Tampa Bay isn't the most intimidating opponent, sporting a 7-7 record, but they are capable of taking care of business at home.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Lawrence's injury status as they are made available.