After missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to play against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X. The news comes after an interesting bye week, where Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson teased ‘in-house changes' during that week. He didn't mention names but said there would be some key differences.

They desperately need Lawrence back in the lineup and for good reasons. They scored a combined 13 points in two games during Lawrence's absence. Although they played the Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions, only 13 points within two games is simply not excusable. Weapons like Christian Kirk, Tank Bisgby, and Gabe Davis round out a solid offensive group. The Jaguars loss to the Lions was a 46-point difference.

However, reverting to backup quarterback Mac Jones hasn't helped Jacksonville at all during Lawrence's absence. Although both the Vikings and Lions have stout defenses, the Jaguars' offense looked pathetic, to say the least. While the Texans have a mediocre defense, Lawrence could establish at least a respectable offense.

Trevor Lawrence could lead a surprising Jaguars win vs Texans

The former Clemson football star hasn't looked his best this season and for a legitimate reason. While his weapons are capable, the defense has been lackluster, to say the least. They're the second-worst defense in the league, allowing 28.7 points per game. As a result, Lawrence has had to play from behind majority of the season. When he hasn't had to play hero ball every drive, he's had some impressive games.

For instance, he threw for 374 yards, two touchdowns, and had an 82.4% completion percentage in the 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was a back-and-forth game, but Lawrence wasn't playing from behind. That does wonders for a quarterback, especially a talented one like Lawrence.

Houston has been a little disappointing, compared to their projections. They have a 7-5 record have the 12th-best offense and are 15th in points allowed per game. The Texans have had injuries, most notably Stefon Diggs tearing his ACL, in addition to Nico Collins being on the IR. The offense has been there, with quarterback CJ Stroud. However, the defense has shown some holes that perhaps the Jaguars can capitalize on.

Regardless, Lawrence's presence and talent could help propel them through the back half of the season. Their season might be over from a playoff perspective but building momentum towards consistency is key during this stretch.