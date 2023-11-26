Alongside a win against the Texans, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence set some memorable team history in Week 12.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars solidified their place atop the AFC South with a Week 12 win over the Houston Texans. In the process, Lawrence set Jaguars team history that is sure to have the Texans on notice for years to come.

Lawrence threw for 364 yards in the 24-21 win over Houston. He broke Jacksonville's passing record against the Texans, which was set by Chad Henne (354 yards) in 2012, via the franchise's PR team.

With the Texans also being in the NFC South, Lawrence will be seeing them at the minimum two times a year. The matchup will always be changing with rosters evolving. But at least for now, he has the greatest Jaguars' QB performance against a bitter division rival. The Jags will look for him to continue putting up big passing numbers whenever they play Houston.

All in all, Lawrence completed 23-of-38 passes for 364 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While the Texans battled back, taking a one point lead in the third quarter, the Jags found some offensive rhythm of their own and were able to hold on for the victory.

Now 8-3 on the season, Jacksonville holds a two game lead in the AFC South. A loss to the Texans would've made the playoff path much more murky. But with Trevor Lawrence at the helm, the Jags have been flying high in 2023.

The Jaguars will take a team record against an opponent they'll be seeing often. But Jacksonville likely has a few more lofty goals they're trying to hit before the campaign is done.