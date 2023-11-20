After the Jaguars blew out the Titans in Week 11, Trevor Lawrence had a message to all the haters who doubted his success in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars cruised to a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. After the win, Lawrence had a message for all the skeptics of his success with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville defeated Tennessee 34-14, improving to 7-3 on the season. Heading into the contest, Lawrence was getting hate for his perceived inability to make adjustments beyond the first read. The quarterback shut that down real quick, reminding everyone that both he and the Jaguars are serious competitors, via Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

“I'm not thinking about any of that stuff. It doesn't matter. If those guys think I'm the best thing in the world it doesn't matter either,” Lawrence said. “It's about how you perform on Sunday. You want to change the narrative, change the narrative and play better. There's things that I take accountability on. My main goal is to win though.”

“We're in a great spot. We got to keep this energy,” Lawrence said. “All I really care about is winning. I don't really care what people think I can or can't do.”

In the victory, Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville never trailed in the contest and at one point held a 27-point lead. Including his work against the Titans, Lawrence has now thrown for 2,382 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

At 7-3, the Jaguars lead the AFC South and are in prime position to earn a spot in the playoffs. If they want to go on a deep run, they'll need Trevor Lawrence playing his best. Whatever the haters may say, as long as Jacksonville is winning, neither Lawrence or the Jaguars care.