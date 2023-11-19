Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set a franchise record against the Titans in Week 11 by passing and running for four total touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence set a record on Sunday scoring multiple touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The franchise mark is a credit to the talented young QB, but it’s also telling of the organization’s struggles to find a QB over the past 29 seasons.

“Trevor Lawrence is the first player in Jaguars history with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game,” ESPN Jaguars beat writer Michael DiRocco reported on Sunday.

Lawrence threw a 3-yard and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley in the Jaguars 34-14 Week 11 win over the Titans. He also ran the ball into the end zone from nine yards and five yards out in this AFC South beat-down.

The Jaguars have struggled with QBs

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Lawrence is starting to come into his own and develop into the franchise QB the Jags were hoping for when they picked him. That said, Jacksonville got an NFL franchise in 1995, and it’s a little shocking that no QB has done this until now.

There have been running quarterbacks in Jacksonville over the years, too. Mark Brunell was the franchise’s first QB and was way ahead of his time when it came to using his legs. When he retired, he was in the top 10 of quarterback rushing yards with 2,421 yards. David Garrard also had over 2,000 rushing yards in his career. The Jags have also had high picks before, taking Blaine Gabbert No. 1 overall in 2011 and Blake Bortles at No. 3 in 2014.

Still, none of these players have put up two passing and two rushing TDs in a game, so congrats, Trevor Lawrence!