Time is running out for the Jacksonville Jaguars to make it to the playoffs. It will take a massive effort to make it there and with a Week 14 matchup with the Tennessee Titans coming up, they will need all hands on deck. Trevor Lawrence will be available to help despite not being fully healthy.

“Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence, who missed most of practice last week and is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a toe injury, is expected to play vs. the Titans, per sources,” writes Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson did not give the most confident update regarding his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Fortunately for the Jags, he should be ready to go. He has played in each of Jacksonville’s 12 games this season, compiling 2,834 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 65.6 percent.

Lawrence has shown improvement in his second season in the league. He looked nothing like an elite prospect as a rookie but has gotten the chance to show what he can do with a solid supporting cast. Still, Jacksonville has a 4-8 record and faces a steep climb into the playoff picture.

Against the AFC South’s top team, the Jaguars will have to secure the win. It will be the first matchup of the season between the Jaguars and Titans as each squad looks to improve its odds of securing a playoff berth.