By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence’s second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an up-and-down ride so far. There are times where the Clemson product lives up to the hype he garnered before the draft. However, he’ll also have moments where he’ll seemingly disappear and fail to take over games. Now, he’s dealing with a toe injury that could hamper him.

During the Jaguars’ practice, head coach Doug Pederson gave a rather interesting update on Trevor Lawrence’s injury. When asked about the QB’s status, Pederson replied by saying that “they’ll see how it feels”, per Demetrius Harvey. That’s… not really conclusive, and casts doubt on Lawrence’s status against the Titans.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence’s availability: “It just depends on how he feels today.” pic.twitter.com/O1WFGWonHM — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 9, 2022

At 4-8, there’s only a slim chance for the Jaguars to make the NFL playoffs. Unfortunately, that road means that the team will need to win all of their remaining games for them to even have a chance of sneaking in. At the very least, they’re not at the bottom of the standings, so there’s some improvement.

Trevor Lawrence’s career in the NFL so far has been filled with so many challenges. First, he had to deal with the clown show that was Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars. He’s seen some improvements under Doug Pederson, but he’s still far from the elite prospect that many draft experts predicted him to be.

The Jaguars are hoping that Lawrence’s toe injury doesn’t prove to be too serious. The QB himself said that he plans to play against the Titans in what is probably their make or break game of the season.