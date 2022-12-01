Published December 1, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games and hope to continue building on that momentum as they face the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially lift the Jaguars up to solo second place in the AFC South right behind the idle Tennessee Titans. Here are our Jaguars Week 13 predictions as they take on the Lions.

On the ground, the Jaguars have the league’s ninth-best rushing attack at 130.4 yards per game. That will go up against Detroit’s 30th-ranked run defense, which allows 154.76 yards per game. Here’s the caveat, though — Jacksonville RB Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury in Week 12 that forced him to leave the game after only two carries for three yards. If the star running back is able to return in Week 13, he will face a tasty matchup against a Lions defense that has given up 12 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. Otherwise, it’ll be up to the Jags’ backup rushers to try and make something happen.

As for the Lions, QB Jared Goff has had six touchdowns in his past five games. That indicates that he could put up excellent numbers against a Jaguars defense that has allowed 24 total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season. Goff has also done well at Ford Field, putting up 88.2 percent of his touchdowns (15/17) on the Lions’ home pitch. That could be a cause for concern for the visiting Jaguars.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Jaguars in their Week 13 game against the Lions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. RB JaMycal Hasty goes for 50+ yards

If Jacksonville RB1 Travis Etienne indeed cannot play 100 percent as we suspect, JaMychal Hasty could be the lead rusher in this game. That’s also assuming former Ram Darell Henderson is also not 100 percent.

If Hasty is given the opportunity, he actually could be quite productive against a pretty bad Lions ground D. Keep in mind that he had his best game of the season against the Ravens last week. Of course, it was mostly due to the fact that the two running backs ahead of him on the depth chart were both out with injuries. Still, Hasty made do with the chances thrown his way.

Because the Lions allow the third-highest yards per carry, we won’t be shocked if Hasty collects over 50 yards total here.

3. WR Christian Kirk goes 100+ yards

Vikings wideout Christian Kirk had nine targets in Week 12. That was his fourth game in a row with at least that many. Every week, he sees around a quarter of the targets, if not more. That kind of volume puts him in a good position for high production. And against the anemic Lions pass D? Kirk could be in for a big day.

Take note that he has broken into triple-digit yardage just twice this season. However, against a Detroit squad that gives up the third-highest passing yards per attempt, Kirk has the opportunity to go ballistic. We have him breaking into 100 air yards and one touchdown.

2. QB Trevor Lawrence gets two TDs

It sure looked like Trevor Lawrence has finally arrived for Jacksonville! The comeback against the Ravens last Sunday was the pinnacle of his brief career. He was particularly special in the fourth quarter. He led them on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that finished with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Marvin Jones. With 14 seconds remaining, Lawrence connected with Zay Jones for a two-point convert, giving Jacksonville a 28-27 win.

Recall that in that period alone, he was 15-of-19 for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and a successful two-point conversion. It was a scintillating finish for the Jags, and it proved that Lawrence can come through in crunch time.

Lawrence finished the game by completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. That was his first career game with 300 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. We doubt he can do it again here, even against Detroit. Having said that, we have him recording 280+ total yards and two more touchdowns.

1. Jags fall in a close one

The Jaguars pulled off a massive shocker in Week 12, but they might run into some trouble on the road here against the confident Lions. The Jaguars’ issue has been one of consistency. The same can be said about Detroit, but the Lions have slowly improved over their previous four games. Remember that Detroit has won three of its last four and very nearly pulled the rug from under the Bills last week.

Yes, after a 300-yarder in Week 12, it’s difficult to pick against Lawrence. However, that was only one game. The Lions are just playing better overall, especially when they’re at home.

Jacksonville will play tough here, and it’ll be very close. Still, we have the Lions surviving by the skin of their teeth.