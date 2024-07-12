When Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass, his selection of receiver to throw to will be looking a little different in 2024. Among Lawrence's favorites is a wide receiver not many Jaguars fans would be expecting.

Elijah Cooks signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2023. As Cooks prepares for his sophomore season in the NFL, Lawrence is excited to see how the wide receiver continues to develop, via Nevada Sports Net.

“He came into last year without a lot of expectations. He kind of blew us away in camp. He just had a great camp, was making every play. Big receiver, goes up and gets the ball. That's something you can't teach, going up and getting it. He can run too.”

“I think he's had a great year, he's done a great job. Obviously, we've got a crowded receiver room so he's going to have his work cut out for him. He's made of the right stuff and I definitely think he can do it, be a valuable asset and make a lot of plays for us. I'm excited to see him continue to develop. He has a great skill set and a ton of talent. He can help us.”

Lawrence will have an opportunity to further develop his connection with Cooks when the Jaguars open training camp. For as much progress as he made, the undrafted free agent still finished his rookie season with just three catches for 38 yards.

Cooks did appear in nine games though, showing Jacksonville's trust in him early. With Lawrence under tow, the Jaguars will be ready to throw the ball early and often. The team finished 10th in the league in passing offense during the 2023 campaign, averaging 242.7 yards per game.

After their fall out at the end of their last season, the Jaguars will be seeking revenge in 2024. Elijah Cooks is hoping to be a part of the offensive part of that plan. Trevor Lawrence thinks the receiver has all the ability in the world to make it happen.

State of Jaguars' wide receiver room

Jacksonville saw Calvin Ridley sign with their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in free agency. However, the Jags offered a firm rebuttal by signing Gabe Davis and selecting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the draft. They'll also see the returns of wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram.

Davis played in the shadow of Stefon Diggs during his time with the Buffalo Bills. Still, he managed to catch 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns over the four seasons. He has at least six touchdowns every year and is coming off of a 45 catch, 746 yard and seven touchdowns season.

Engram and Kirk finished second and third on the team in receiving yards during the 2023 season, with 963 and 787. The same rang true for touchdown receptions, at four and three. Jacksonville using a first round pick on Thomas shows just how highly the team thinks of him.

All of this to back Lawrence's point that Elijah Cooks' work will be cut out for him. While there has been change, Jacksonville still boasts an intriguing receiving unit. However, the Jaguars are looking for a spark to help get them over the hump. Perhaps Cooks can be the player Jacksonville is looking for.