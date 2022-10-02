Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.

The Jaguars announced that Jones is one of seven inactive players as they face the Eagles. Picking up a Week 4 win will be tougher to come by now.

Not having Jones is rough for the Jaguars, who face a very tough Philadelphia defense that has lots of talent in the secondary. He and Christian Kirk have combined to give Lawrence noticeably more help in the passing game. Jones has a team-high 19 catches and 173 receiving yards so far this season.

Zay Jones, who is dealing with an ankle injury, missed practice this week. He tried to give it a go in warm-ups but was still put on the inactive list. Lawrence will have to lean more on Kirk and Marvin Jones to take down the Eagles.

Jaguars fans will be eagerly watching for Jones’ return to practice this week. Lawrence is finally starting to show the potential he displayed in college now that the team around him is respectable. Even if the playoffs are too ambitious for this year, Jacksonville is eager to help Lawrence spread his wings and show that he can be a franchise QB.