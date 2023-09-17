Three turnovers and just 17 points is not a typical performance for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. But it was Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence who felt his team produced an “embarrassing” effort in a 17-9 loss.

Lawrence and the Jags missed a golden opportunity to improve to 2-0 with their Week 2 loss. It's not every game that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense leave points on the board the way they did on Sunday.

“It was just a sloppy game… We’re a better team than that. It’s kind of embarrassing.” Lawrence told reporters after the loss, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The Chiefs lost two fumbles and had a Mahomes pass intercepted, all in the second quarter. But the Jaguars were only able to turn the three turnovers into a single field goal.

Jacksonville continually failed to sustain drives on offense. They ended the game with a 3-for-12 conversion record on third downs for the second straight week. More crucially, the Jags went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Lawrence had a rough day, completing just 22 of his 41 pass attempts, failing to throw for a touchdown pass. He was also sacked four times by a Chiefs defense led by Chris Jones, making his season debut. Jones finished the game with 1.5 sacks and two QB hits.

Despite the sloppy performance, the Chiefs improved to 1-1 in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs. As for the Jaguars, they were unable to exact revenge after losing in last season's divisional round of the playoffs to these same Chiefs.

It was an uninspiring home opener for Jacksonville, and a loss they'll rue for some time. It's not often a team as good as the Chiefs leave the door open so many times in one game, and the Jaguars' inability to capitalize is a missed opportunity in a stacked AFC.