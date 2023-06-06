The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of their first positive offseason in a while. Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson led the team back to relevance. Now they are in the midst of a 2023 offseason where they can just focus on football.

The last two offseasons featured big changes and came off of losing seasons. The vibes heading into the 2023 season are leaps and bounds better. Lawrence has had the chance to relax this offseason, which wasn't in the cards over the previous two seasons, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

“It was definitely a different feel in this offseason, being able to unwind a little bit and then disconnect,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “My rookie year didn't really have an offseason going into the league. Then last year with the coaching change and all that, not sure what was going to happen, and then having Coach [Doug Pederson] hired and trying to learn the system and all that, [you] really don't have much of an offseason because you're trying to figure out what the next step is.”

Being a rookie, especially during a time when Covid-19 protocols restricted certain things, and then being coached by Urban Meyer made it tough for Lawrence to develop into the guy that the Jaguars hoped he would be.

“To have the same staff, to have a lot of the same players, to have that carryover, and the system [being the same], that feels good having that and being able to focus on little parts of my game instead of just making sure I got the installs and know the plan coming into practice,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “Not having that stress of just learning the playbook, I can just really focus on my game and my mechanics.”

Pretty much everything trended up for Trevor Lawrence last season. He more than doubled his touchdown passes (12 to 25), threw for nearly 500 more yards (finishing with 4,113 yards), cut his interceptions in half (17 to 8), increased his completion percentage by nearly seven percent (59.6 to 66.3) and got sacked less (32 to 27). Although he also fumbled more, he made some huge improvements that made the Jaguars a playoff team. And with this offseason going smoothly, he can likely make even more.