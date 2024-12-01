The 2024 campaign has been a complete mess for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as evidenced by their 2-9 record heading into their Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans. One thing that has gone right for the team, though, has come on the offensive line, with Walker Little emerging as a key piece of Trevor Lawrence's protection unit.

In the wake of Jacksonville trading Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings, they inserted Little at left tackle, and he's been a standout performer for them. That has earned Little a new contract from the team, as the two sides agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension just hours before they take on the Texans.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, “A new deal in Jacksonville hours before today’s game vs. Houston: Jaguars are signing their starting left tackle Walker Little to a three-year, $45 million extension that includes $26 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Little to Jacksonville through the 2027 season.”

Expand Tweet

Jaguars secure their left tackle spot with Walker Little extension

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Little has filled in on the Jaguars offensive line over the first few years of his career, before fully locking down the left tackle spot for himself in the wake of the Robinson trade. Little started 11 games in 2023, so he proved he can play, and with free agency looming, Jacksonville opted to not take any chances with him and extend him while they could.

Things haven't been particularly great for Lawrence and the offense this season, but he can rest assured now knowing that his blindside will be getting protected by Little for the foreseeable future. With this deal official, Jacksonville can fully turn their attention towards their upcoming contest against Houston, where they will be looking to earn their third win of the season.