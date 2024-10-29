The Minnesota Vikings are fully aware of the threat that the arduous NFC North presents and are doing everything possible to prop up their roster for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign. Following the season-ending injury sustained by Christian Darrisaw, the team is quickly plugging in Sam Darnold's blind side after trading for Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Minnesota is sending back a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick that could become a fourth in order to acquire the veteran offensive lineman, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings also receive a conditional 2026 seventh-rounder, which may not come to fruition depending on playing time. Fortifying the trenches is crucial, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might have just done that at a low price.