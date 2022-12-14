By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are in a bit of a late season resurgence, winning two of their last three games. Jacksonville’s quarterback spoke about what has driven to improve and his mentality during the Jaguars hot streak.

Lawrence took to the podium on Wednesday, speaking about the Jags’ early season struggles and if he plays with a chip on his shoulder. He responded passionately, showing that Lawrence still remembers the bad times he and his team went through to improve.

“I let the team down. I’ll never forget how I felt in that locker room and it was like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this anymore,'” Lawrence said. “I don’t forget what’s been said and what people have written.”

Lawrence’s first season with the Jaguars was not the debut many expected from the former number one overall pick. He threw 17 interceptions to just 12 touchdowns. However, his rookie season was marred by head coach Urban Meyer. When Lawrence speaks about what was said in the media, much of that is pertaining to Meyer’s horrific one-year stint in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence has shown drastic improvement in his second year with the Jaguars. Over 13 games he has completed 66.2% of his passes for 3,202 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards 11th with a 95.4 passer rating.

In his last game, a 36-22 win over the Titans in Week 14, Lawrence showed how far he has come. He completed 30-of-42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, alongside a rushing touchdown.

At just 5-8, the Jags likely won’t reach the playoffs. However, their arrow is certainly pointing up with a lot of their potential riding on Lawrence’s shoulders.