The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a heated playoff race in the AFC South and need a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, Trevor Lawrence is nursing an ankle injury and might not play. Now, the star quarterback receives an official update for the upcoming contest.

As of this publishing, Lawrence is not ruled out to play on Sunday. He is currently a “game-time decision,” according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shared some details on what's going on with Trevor Lawrence.

“I mean, he's feeling good. We'll see. He moved around a little bit yesterday, see how he does today. Kind of base it on [the] medical staff, how Trevor feels, and if he can go or not.”

With Trevor Lawrence deemed questionable, CJ Beathard would be the replacement quarterback against the Browns. But it's a good sign that Lawrence is questionable for the game. The Jaguars could get lucky and have their star quarterback under center for a pivotal game.

However, Jacksonville isn't going to rush into making any decision. Ultimately, keeping Lawrence healthy is the highest priority, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: A look at where it stands for #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/9haN25XJKZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

The Jaguars are going about this smartly. They're trying to make the playoffs but they want to make sure Trevor Lawrence is healthy from his injury to participate. With that said, we likely won't know if Lawrence will play until moments before the game starts.

Through 12 games, the Jaguars quarterback has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.