Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hoping to work out a contract extension with the team, but he isn't letting it consume his day-to-day, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN:
“There's definitely been some conversations,” Lawrence said Tuesday. “As far as where that's at now, it's not really my focus. I'd love to obviously be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here, and I love where we're headed as an organization.
“I feel like I'm just getting better every year and my best ball's definitely ahead of me.”‘
NFL rules allow the Jaguars to sign Lawrence to an extension after his third season. He signed a fully guaranteed fourth-year contract worth nearly $37 million after Jacksonville selected him first overall in 2021. The team has until May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option, which would pay Lawrence $25.664 million fully guaranteed in 2025.
Lawrence's base salary in 2024 is $1.055 million.
In February, Lawrence appeared on NFL Network and addressed his contract situation, saying “I know I have a job to do regardless of whether I get this extension this year, next year, or whenever it is.”
Lawrence's potential contract could fall in the $50 million per year range, on par with quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars draft needs
Lawrence is already fourth all time in Jaguars history in passing yards (11,770) and passing touchdowns (58). In 2022, he led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a wild-card victory before losing to the Chiefs in a divisional playoff.
He led the Jaguars to an 8-3 start in 2023, but Lawrence had a concussion and ankle and shoulder injuries in the second half of the season and the team went 1-5 down the stretch and missed the playoffs.
Despite the regression from the Jaguars' incredible 2022 season, head coach Dough Pederson is still a believer in Lawrence.
“We do have the right quarterback,” Pederson said.
With the 17th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars could look to opt for more pass protection for Lawrence or even help the running game, though a running back isn't likely to be selected by Jacksonville until the later rounds.
One option is Thai Washington, a wide receiver hailing from USC. He stands out in an exceptionally talented class of wide receivers. Washington's track record of surpassing 600 yards for three consecutive seasons, and breaking the 1000-yard mark this year, showcases his remarkable consistency. Excelling as a primary slot receiver, he demonstrates an adeptness for navigating the middle of the field and connecting on deep plays.
Washington's dynamic playmaking skills complement his speed and reliable hands. These position him as a potential hidden gem in the draft. His proven ability to elevate routine plays into moments of brilliance could significantly enhance the Jaguars' offensive dynamic. Lawrence would love throwing to this kid.