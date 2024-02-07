Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has terrific answer about contract extension

The Jekyll and Hyde Jacksonville Jaguars have brought their fans on one heck of a roller-coaster ride of emotions these past couple of years, sometimes within one game. Their 2023-24 season ended in unequivocal heartbreak, with the reputation of Trevor Lawrence taking a particularly big hit after he was unable to lead the Jags back into the postseason.

If the young quarterback played well down the stretch, a huge contract extension would likely be a top priority for the organization this offseason. Instead, he threw seven interceptions in three of his last four games and Jacksonville squandered an 8-3 start to miss the playoffs entirely. A surefire divisional title evaporated into thin air, as the lowly Tennessee Titans improbably ended the season early for team and fans alike.

Lawrence did battle multiple injuries during the Jaguars' collapse, including a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Week 17, but the final results depict a grim reality. Can he deliver this franchise to prominence? And if the front office believes the answer to be “yes,” which it probably does right now, is there a sense of urgency to ink a new contract?

Trevor Lawrence was on NFL Network today. Lawrence said his job doesn't change based on whether the Jaguars give him a new contract this off-season. "I know I have a job to do regardless of whether I get this extension this year, next year, or whenever it is." pic.twitter.com/tfBhQJSuXl — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 6, 2024

The 24-year-old is not burdening himself with that matter, leaving it to his agent and general manager Trent Baalke to work out those details. He is focused on doing his part to get Jacksonville back on an upward trajectory.

“I know I have a job to do regardless of whether I get this extension this year, next year, or whenever it is,” Trevor Lawrence told NFL Network, via WJXT4's Jamal St. Cyr. After seeing how last season wrapped up, those words should fire up fans.



Or at least make them feel confident in Lawrence for 2024. The contract situation will take care of itself if he and the Jaguars can finish the “job” next season and reclaim their place atop the AFC South.