The Jacksonville Jaguars might get their gunslinger back for a pivotal Week 18 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reason to hope that their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence can play in week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice this week and is not at risk of re injury, per NFL Network. Lawrence is pushing to return to action.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder sprain) is pushing to play on Sunday, and he's not at risk of reinjury, sources say. It's about what he can deal with, and toughness has never been an issue. pic.twitter.com/TzrFIIaDoj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2024

Lawrence has been battling a sprained shoulder that left him out of the Jaguars' last game, a 26-0 blowout over the lowly Carolina Panthers. Lawrence had been kept on the sidelines by the Jaguars with the hope that he could return for the team's week 18 game. The Jaguars are 9-7, and in a three-way tie for first in the AFC South. The team must win Sunday's game against the Titans to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Jaguars got some more good news on Saturday as wide receiver Christian Kirk is off injured reserve and is questionable for the game Sunday against the Titans. The Jaguars certainly hope they can get all of their chess pieces into place before taking on a Titans team that has struggled all season. The Jaguars listed Lawrence as questionable for Sunday's game.

If Lawrence can't go, C.J. Beathard would be the quarterback for Jacksonville. Beathard threw for 178 yards and led the team in the Jaguars' win over the Panthers in week 17, but he didn't record a touchdown. The offense could most certainly use Lawrence's presence on the football field.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,736 yards this season with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Jaguars and Titans play Sunday at 1:00 Eastern. The Titans are 5-11 heading into the game.