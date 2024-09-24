The Jacksonville Jaguars are not having a good time against the Buffalo Bills in their Week 3 matchup, as Trevor Lawrence and his team face an old-fashioned blowout on the way to falling to a potentially season-altering 0-3 record. In the first half, the Jaguars started out slow and ended up falling behind 34-3. As a result, the internet roasted both Lawrence and his team in halftime.

Week 3: Jaguars vs. Bills

This is a selection of the memes and reactions from Jaguars fans and other NFL fans across X, formerly Twitter. First on the list is @NewMediaSports_ posting a video captioned “Josh Allen to the Jaguars right now.”

Then, @ryaneatscake perfectly encapsulates what it must feel like to be a Jaguars fan watching them play a game in 2024.

Even sports shows like Pardon My Take joined in the fun, posting a meme captioned “Jaguars defense trying to stop the Bills offense:”

Meanwhile, meme accounts like @NFL_Memes will obviously not miss out on the roasting, per their meme of Shannon Sharpe captioned “Josh Allen looking at the Jaguars defense.”

Sports betting company FanDuel also gave Jaguars fans a chance to reflect on their team extending Trevor Lawrence to a $275-million deal this season.

On a more serious note, @acosta32_jp wondered aloud at what the Jaguars did since receiving a number one draft pick at quarterback that ended up being Trevor Lawrence.

Unfortunately, wire-to-wire blowouts happen in all sports, and it's really never fun for the team on the receiving end, no matter how many times they happen, especially in the social media age when nobody's going to let you live it down and forget about it.

Lawrence and the Jags clearly are not having a good night, and they understandably would prefer to flush this game in the toilet as soon as it's over. However, in the NFL, teams don't quite have that luxury, particularly when a loss pushes you down 0-3, possibly a death sentence.