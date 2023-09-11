On Sunday, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars opened up their 2023 season with a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, Lawrence had a strong piece of advice for Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was making his NFL debut in the loss to Jacksonville.

“Great game, you made some unbelievable plays, but try and protect yourself,” Lawrence told Richardson after the contest, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “The hits add up in this league, and they're a little different than in college.”

Anthony Richardson did indeed make some spectacular plays on Sunday against the Jaguars, recording 223 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception.

However, Richardson was forced to leave the game early with an injury following a brutal hit he took.

Trevor Lawrence, who has been with the Jaguars since 2021, has evidently picked up some tips on protecting oneself against NFL defenses during his two years in the league, and was happy to pass along his wisdom to the younger Richardson.

Lawrence and the Jaguars are coming off of a solid 2023 campaign, which included a thrilling come-from-behind playoff victory against the Los Angeles Chargers before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Throughout his young career, Lawrence has already established himself among the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, helping bring the Jaguars franchise back to relevance in the process.

The Jaguars will look to reach a 2-0 record when they have a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs at home on September 17.