The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a heartbreaking start to the 2024 season. Jacksonville started with a close loss to Miami in Week 1 and was looking forward to righting the ship against the Browns at home. Unfortunately, the Jaguars could not get out of their own way and lost 18-13 to drop to 0-2 on the young season.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence did not hold back when describing the state of the team right now.

“We suck right now, so I'm pretty shocked,” Lawrence said to reporters after the game. “We had a great offseason, great training camp, and we've got to figure it out.”

Lawrence only completed 14 passes out of 30 attempts on Sunday, only completing 220 yards. He was also sacked four times in the losing effort. It was one of the worst possible performances to follow last week's “TrEverBank Stadium” shenanigans by Jacksonville.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson could see that the wheels were falling off at halftime.

“Right now, we’ve just got to stop kind of the nonsense that we’re creating for ourselves,” Pederson told CBS at halftime, per ESPN.

Jacksonville is falling behind in the AFC South, so they will need to get things figured out in a hurry.

What went wrong for the Jaguars in Week 2 against the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns kept the Jacksonville Jaguars in check for nearly the entire game.

The Jaguars woke up in the fourth quarter, connecting on a 66-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. that set up their only touchdown of the day. Jacksonville added a field goal shortly after to make it a one-score game late.

Unfortunately, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars could not take care of business in the most pivotal moments. Jacksonville had a chance to drive and take the lead late in the game. However, Browns punter Corey Bojorquez dropped a gorgeous punt at the two yard line. One play later, Lawrence was sacked in the end zone for a safety. It was just that kind of day for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars were also down one starter, tight end Evan Engram. Engram was ruled out of the game during warmups after suffered a hamstring injury. There is no guarantee that the Jaguars would have fared any better with Engram on the field. Remember, Engram only managed one catch for five yards on four targets in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile the defense played an okay game, but it wasn't enough to rescue the afternoon. There are still reasons to hope, but the team's fate is starting to look grim.

Jaguars fans can start to panic. Jacksonville is 0-2 and has tough upcoming games at Buffalo, at Houston, and at home against Indianapolis. They need to start adding some wins or their season could be doomed from the start.