The latest Zay Jones injury update is potentially good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their huge Week 6 AFC South matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The wide receiver (again) hurt his knee in the Jaguars’ Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills, but the latest reports make it sound like he may be good to go on Sunday.

“#Jaguars WR Zay Jones is considered day-to-day after tests on the knee he injured Sunday in London, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. “Good news for Jacksonville, which has won two in a row and has a division game looming against Indianapolis on Sunday.”

Jones is a key weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The veteran pass-catcher has only played three games this season due to this lingering knee issue, but he is still the team's third-leading WR with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, the Jaguars have won every game (two) in which Jones has caught at least one pass.

This Zay Jones injury update is crucial for the Jaguars, who need to be as healthy as possible when they face the Colts in Week 6. Both teams are 3-2, tied atop the AFC South. The winner of this game will gain sole possession of the top spot and be in the driver’s seat to win the division and make the playoffs.

Jacksonville will already have a slight advantage over Indianapolis, as the Colts will be without rookie starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is out for some time now with a shoulder injury. That said, Gardner Minshew is one of the best backups in the league and is fully capable of leading his team to victory if the Jaguars don’t show up and play their best after returning from two weeks across the pond.