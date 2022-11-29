Published November 29, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Week 12 saw the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lead a tremendous comeback effort to secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Lawrence capped the Jaguars’ effort with a ten-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a successful two-point conversion. Following the game, former Jaguar and current Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell sang the praises of the former number-one overall draft pick, according to Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire.

“As long as it doesn’t affect us, I root for them, just because, I mean, the blessing they gave me allowed me to play here. … I think the fan base, I think they’re in for a treat. I think you saw what Trevor Lawrence can be today if he continues to get better and continues to improve. With these weapons, they can win some ball games.”

The compliments of Campbell highlight the vastly improved nature of Lawrence and this Jaguars team compared to the disastrous season they posted in 2021 under the tutelage of since-fired head coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence concluded Week 12 with 321 yards passing and three touchdowns. Though running back Travis Etienne left Week 12 early with a foot injury, backup JaMycal Hasty played well in relief, tallying 28 yards on the ground and five catches for 67 receiving yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

Now 4-7 on the 2022 NFL season, will Trevor Lawrence keep the momentum alive as they prepare to square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 next Sunday?