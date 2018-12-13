Coming off of their most successful season in nearly two decades, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty of issues arise offensively this year.

Many of the issues have stemmed from the quarterback position with Blake Bortles proving to be a less than capable option for the franchise and his struggles have put a bleak future ahead of him in Jacksonville.

According to Kristopher Know of Bleacher Report, the Jaguars should look to add New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the offseason to be their future under center.

Could they use that pick on a potential franchise quarterback? Certainly, but they should first try to scoop up 2014 first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater. Jacksonville, which was in the AFC title game last season, is only a few pieces away from again being a contender. Bridgewater’s career was derailed by a devastating knee injury, but he was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and performed well this preseason. The fact he appeared healthy is precisely why the New Orleans Saints were willing to trade a third-round pick to acquire Bridgewater from the New York Jets this past offseason after New York signed him for one year, $6 million.

Bridgewater is currently a member of the Saints and he has been in a sparsely used role with the franchise as essentially the third-string quarterback on the roster. He had initially begun the year with the New York Jets after inking a one-year deal. However, he was traded prior to the season to New Orleans.

This is a chance for him to redeem himself next offseason by joining a team like the Jaguars. He’s currently firmly behind Drew Brees with the Saints and he won’t get a chance to take the field.

The writing is on the wall that Bridgewater should be on his way out next offseason to look for his next chance to start and that could be with the Jaguars.