ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears head overseas for a game in London Sunday morning. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Bears prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jaguars-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Bears Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +110

Chicago Bears: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bears

Time: 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jacksonville does not have a good defense, so their offense really needs to pick up the slack. The good news is the Jaguars should be able to run the ball well. Travis Etienne is questionable, but Tank Bigsby has been great this season. In his last two games, Bigsby has rushed for 191 yards on 20 carries, which comes out to 9.55 yards per rush. Do not expect that many yards per rush in this game, but a solid five yards per carry will go a long way for the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence is playing better than the Jaguars record suggests. He has thrown for 1,100 yards this season to go along with six touchdowns to just two interceptions. Lawrence has also been sacked just once in his last two games. That is not only a testament to him, but his offensive line, as well. If he stays upright in this game, Lawrence will be able to complete some passes and move the ball downfield.

Jacksonville is coming off a win, which was much needed. Three of their four losses this season came by less than five points. Two of those losses came in the last seconds of the game, so the Jaguars could easily by a 3-2 team. This is not a team to take lightly, and they should be able to give the Bears a tough battle.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

Caleb Williams has started to perform really well. He is just five games into his rookie year, but the potential is off the charts. In his last two games, Williams has completed 71.2 percent of his passes, thrown for 461 yards, and he has thrown three touchdowns. What is even more encouraging is he has thrown zero interceptions, and he has been sacked just four times in those two games. If Williams continues to play as he is, the Bears will win.

D'Andre Swift is another player that has started to play well for the Bears. In the last two games, Swift has 166 rush yards, 4.5 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. He has also been great in the passing game with 119 receiving yards. Having the run game is going to be huge, and the Bears need him to continue that in this game.

The talk of the season for the Bears is their defense. They allow the seventh-fewest yards per game, sixth-fewest pass yards per game, and fifth-fewest points per game. Chicago is very good with their pass defense. They have allowed just two passing touchdowns, and they have six interceptions as a team. The Bears are also the only team in the NFL to allow a quarterback rating under 70. They make teams one-dimensional against them, which is a big reason why they are 3-2. If their defense continues to be good, the Bears will win.

Final Jaguars-Bears Prediction & Pick

This should actually end up being a pretty close game. I do think the Bears will come out on top, though. Chicago has a relentless defense. The Jaguars, on the other hand, are not as good defensively. Since the spread is so small, I will take the Bears' spread.

Final Jaguars-Bears Prediction & Pick: Bears -1.5 (-115)