It is week two of the NFL Preseason as the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions face. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Lions preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week, the Jags took a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys. In the game, Trevor Lawrence looked great in his limited time. He went five for six with a touchdown, but his one incompletion was an interception. Lawrence may be getting more time in his game with the Lions. He will be looking to elevate his play and make it two years in a row as AFC South Champions. The first team group for the Jaguars took them to an early lead, and by halftime, it was a 14-7 lead for them. Doug Pederson may have shown a little of his hand for the season in the game. The Jaguars scored four touchdowns, going for two on all of them. It worked twice, getting them 28 points and the win.

Meanwhile, the Lions also won their first preseason game. They took out the Giants 21-16. It was a slow first half for the Lions' offense under Nate Sudfeld. they scored just three points in the first half, and the first touchdown of the game came in the third quarter. That was on a 95-yard touchdown return by Maurice Williams. Sudfeld would complete a two-point conversion to rookie Jameson Williams to make it a two points game early in the third. Their only offensive touchdown came with 1:51 left to play. Quarterback Adrian Martinez ran the ball in one yard for the score to give the Lions the win. While Jared Goff may not play again in this one, the new arm to be the backup might. Martinez and Sudfeld could be looking to be a third-stringer, as Teddy Bridgewater comes in to be the backup to Jared Goff.

Here are the Jaguars-Lions Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Jaguars-Lions Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 40 (-115)

Under: 40 (-105)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Lions

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, and Travis Etienne all played in the first preseason game for the Jaguars. While started to play limited minutes in the pre-season, they may get more reps in this game. Lawrence played well. While he did have an interception on the first drive, he was ultimately able to lead the Jaguars down the field and get a score after recovering a fumble from a punt from the second drive of the game. Meanwhile, Ridley, who missed all of last year due to suspension, caught two balls for 21 yards in the game. Travis Etienne also rushed well. He went for 22 yards on just five carries in the game.

Still, the preseason is about much more than the starters. The battle to be the backup quarterback could be settled in this game. CJ Bethard was listed as number two on the first unofficial depth chart. He was fairly average in the game against the Cowboys. Bethard went six for 13 for 80 yards. He did run in a touchdown though. Still, Nathan Rourke did the same. He went nine for 17 on the day with 153 yards passing and a touchdown. On the ground, he ran for 20 yards and scored as well.

Meanwhile, third-round pick Tank Bigsby did great in his first NFL action. He ran for 52 yards on nine carries in the game, and look tough to tackle. He will be looking to solidify his spot as the number two back behind Etienne in this game. The offensive line that the Jaguars looked to bolster in the offseason looked good and they will be looking to solidify that group in this one as well.

The Jaguars also looked to bolster their depth on an already quality defense in the offseason. They did fairly well in game one. They held the Cowboys to just 5-15 on third down but did give up three fourth-down conversions. Meanwhile, they held the Cowboys to 340 yards on the day while getting to the quarterback four times and creating three turnovers.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

While the Lions did win last week, they showed why they could easily this week as well. The answer is depth. The Lions spent the entire game with Nate Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez under center. Those two are fighting for a roster spot, but most likely only until Hendon Hooker returns from injury. The starters for the Lions are expected to get time in this one. That means the offense will be led by Jared Goff. Goff was solid last year, throwing for 4,439 yards with 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. When he is finished, Teddy Bridgewater will take over. Both quarterbacks are major upgrades over the group from last week, and that should help this offense.

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. should see some action, plus they will be mixed with Jameson Williams and Sam La Porta. This will give Goff plenty of options to get the ball too, while the latter two will most likely play with Bridgewater as well. Free agent signing David Montgomery should also see some time. He will be behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and the combination of him and Jahmyr Gibbs should be seen for the first time in this game. Montgomery has been over 800 yards every year of his career, and with this line, it could improve.

The Lions could also put out two other major signings from free agency. CJ Gardner-Johnson and Cameron Sutton could both see time in this game. They will bring a huge improvement to the secondary for the Lions. The Lions' defense played great last week, holding the Giants to 13 first down, with three of those via penalties. They also held the Giants to 2-13 on third down and 0-2 on fourth. That trend should continue in this game.

Final Jaguars-Lions Prediction & Pick

This game is all about depth. While the Lions and Jaguars facing off with all their starters would be a solid game, the backups will be playing much of the game. The depth for the Lions throughout their lineup is better. They have near-starter quality players going in with the second string, and many of their third-string guys are NFL-ready. They will take this game.

Final Jaguars-Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions +3.5 (-110)