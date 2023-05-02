Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Game 2 of the series is tonight! Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo are represented in the NBA same-game parlay brought to you by Darius Butler and FanDuel.

Who would have thought that the Miami Heat and New York Knicks would be competing for a chance to play in the Eastern Conference Finals? One of those two teams will make it and face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics in the next round.

The biggest news of tonight’s contest will be the availability of Jimmy Butler. Butler is a game-time decision tonight as he is dealing with an ankle injury. We all know Butler wants to play, but up 1-0 in the series, the Heat might hold him out of this contest just to be safe.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 2 in New York.

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

R.J. Barrett 20+ points

Jalen Brunson 25+ points

Bam Adebayo 15+ points

Mitchell Robinson 10+ rebounds

This same-game parlay adds up to +513 at time of publication. Elite value for this parlay as only four legs need to cash in.

Game 1 of this series saw a lot of back-and-forth action that resulted in the Heat’s comeback win. They stormed out in the second half and only allowed 20 points in the third quarter. Butler scored 25 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds.

Adebayo scored 16 points in the win. If Butler misses tonight’s action, then Adebayo must be the focal point of the offense. Expect him to score at least 15 to help this parlay cash in.

On the Knicks’ side, they need three things to happen. Barrett and Brunson need to pick up where they left off in Game 1. They combined for 51 points and both would have hit the over if this same parlay was utilized in Game 1. The biggest question mark for this same-game parlay would be the 10+ rebounds for Mitchell. We saw him bring down 14 boards which clears this parlay easily, however, Isaiah Hartenstein is giving Robinson a run for his money. If Robinson is able to dominate the glass early on, then I have a really good feeling about this same-game parlay.