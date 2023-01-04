By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic continue to struggle at 13-24 and have lost three in a row. But, it appears their backcourt will get a much-needed boost this week. Guard Jalen Suggs, who has missed the last 17 games with an ankle injury, is on the verge of a return, per Khobi Price. Head coach Jamahl Mosley left the door open to him possibly playing Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder but if not, his next chance to suit up would be Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Suggs last played on November 25th against the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s enjoying a respectable campaign, averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 14 outings in 2022-23 while shooting 41% from the field. The former Gonzaga standout has proven to be an important part of the Magic young core alongside the likes of Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, and Mo Wagner. The Wagner brothers are suspended right now for their involvement in the altercation with the Detroit Pistons last week.

Jalen Suggs’ health is definitely important to Orlando’s aspirations this season. While they do sit 11 games below .500, the Magic are only three games behind the Washington Wizards for the final Play-In spot in the Eastern Conference. Banchero in particular has a lot to do with that and looks well on his way to winning Rookie of the Year.

Once Suggs does finally feature again, he’ll likely slide back into the starting lineup. Orlando has a tough stretch ahead after the Thunder matchup, with games against Memphis, Golden State, Sacramento, and Portland.