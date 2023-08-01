Two teams hoping to advance out of Group F in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match-up as Jamaica faces Brazil. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Jamaica-Brazil prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

For Jamacia, they are looking to advance to the knockout round for the first time in World Cup play. In 2019, they lost all three games, including a 3-0 loss to Brazil in their first-ever World Cup. They opened this year as heavy underdogs against France, but they managed a draw in their first game. It was their first World Cup point as they played aggressively on defense to hold France off the scoreboard. In the next game, Jamaica peppered the goal with shots, shooting 20 times. In the 56th minute, they got their first goal of the World Cup on an Allyson Swaby header. It would be the winner, as Jamaica came away with a 1-0 victory.

Jamaica has multiple ways to advance now. With a win or a draw, they will advance for the first time. They can also advance with a loss, as long as France loses as well, and Jamaica takes the lead in goal differential. Jamaica will not want to leave it to chance and will be looking to get the win.

Meanwhile, Brazil has not failed to leave the group stage since 1995. They are in danger of that happening again. Brazil opened strong against Panama. It was a 4-0 win, as Ary Borges had a hat trick in the victory. Still, they found themselves struggling against France. France won the possession battle and outshot Brazil heavily. The game looked like it was heading to a draw until Wendie Renard sunk a shot in the 83rd minute to hand Brazil the loss.

Brazil has a very simple way to get to the next round, win. They will advance with a win in the game, but if they do manage to tie, they need France to lose, or they will be eliminated from the World Cup.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Jamaica-Brazil Odds

Jamaica: +1100

Brazil: -550

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -175

Under 2.5 Goals: +125

How To Watch Jamaica vs. Brazil

TV: Fox

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:00 AM ET/ 3:00 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jamaica Will Beat Brazil

While Jamaica is the underdog in this game, they are not playing like it so far. They have come out with a win over Panama and fought France to a draw already. Meanwhile, their opponent is coming off a hard-fought loss to France and could be reeling from the game. That there is the first key. If Jamaica can capitalize on Brazil potentially having a hangover from them game with France, it could swing momentum early. That will start with an early attack from Jamaica. There is no other player better to do that than Khadija Shaw. While Shaw did miss the last game due to getting a red card in the game with France, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Shaw is the all-time leading scorer for Jamaica. She has 56 goals on the international stage, including 13 in the quliafying and friendly cycle leading to the World Cup. Shaw scored 20 goals last year in club play and will make an impact in this game. Another big reason to back Jamaica is the sisters on the defensive end. While Allyson Swaby scored the game-winning goal in the first-ever Jamaica World Cup Victory, it is her defense that brings her game. She plays center back while her sister Chantelle plays right beside her. The combination can push the pace while stopping some of the best attacks in the game.

Finally, Jamaica needs someone to be a hero in this game. While Allyson Swaby did it in the last one, they will be looking for a hero in this one. It could be Rebecca Spencer. The goalies from Tottenham have played great in this world cup. While not conceding a goal, she has made nine saves in two game. This could be the big stage for her as she helps Jamaica move on.

Why Brazil Will Beat Jamaica

Brazil is coming in off the losing end of what may have been the best match in the World Cup so far. On paper, Brazil is not only better but far superior to Jamaica. They are a huge favorite in this game as they have reached the knockout round in each of the last six World Cups. They also come in after dismantling Panama, a team that Jamaica barely beat. Brazil dominated that game with 32 shots, ten on target, while having 73 percent possession. Jamaica's number in the comparable game does not even come close. Brazil in all paper comparisons is the better squad, and now they have the chance to prove it.

First, to give them the push they need to make it, Marta needs to be involved. The all-time leading goal scorer in the Women's World Cup with 17 goals has not been a major factor so far. She has announced this is her last World Cup, and she needs to inspire Brazil much like Messi did with Argentina. She has now appeared in six different World Cups, and it is time for her to carry the load one more time for Brazil.

Next, they need Aly Borges to step up to be the next great Brazilian player. She made a name for herself in the first game of the World Cup, having three goals and assisting on the other goal. Still, against France, she shrunk. She had a shot blocked in the first half and two solid passes that led to blocked shots in the rest of the game. She needs to step up and score for Brazil in this one.

Final Jamaica-Brazil Prediction & Pick

The biggest question here is does Jamaica have enough talent to compete with Brazil? They showed they could compete with France, but it was also the first game, where players are getting used to this big of a stage. Second, will the stars from Brazil step up? If they do not, they will be going home after this game. The pick in this game between Jamaica and Brazil should not be on the money line. There are too many questions on both sides. An Asian Handicap in which the line is Jamaica +1.75 or +2 would be very inticing. The prediction is a closer game than expected between Jamaica and Brazil. With that, one of two things happens. Either the draw hits and the over 2.5, or Brazil wins under 2.5. For this prediction, take the plus odd and a draw between Jamaica and Brazil.

Final Jamaica-Brazil Prediction & Pick: Draw (+550) and Under 2.5 (+125)