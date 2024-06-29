Jamaica was one of the picks to pull off some upsets in the Copa America tournament, but they are 0-2 and on the way to an early exit. Not many expected Venezuela to be the team advancing to the knockout stage in this group, but heading into the final game, they are the only team to guarantee their place. In the other game for this group, Ecuador and Mexico will be playing to see who will join Venezuela in the playoffs. It is time to continue our Copa America odds series with a Jamaica-Venezuela prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Jamaica went down 1-0 early when Ecuador scored 13 minutes into the game, then a penalty kick goal in the first half’s extra time was a demoralizing way to end the first 45 minutes. Jamaica made it close when they scored in the 54th minute, but Ecuador put the game away with another goal in extra time. The loss eliminated Jamaica, ruining any progress they thought they had made in the lead-up to the tournament.

Salomon Rondon is Venezuela’s all-time leading scorer, but his goal in the previous game against Mexico may have been his most important. Rondon got the opportunity to take a penalty kick in the 57th minute and made no mistake to put the team ahead. Mexico received a penalty kick in the 87th minute, but Rafael Romo made a heroic save to seal the victory. Venezuela will win the group with a win or draw in this match, which will be important as they try to avoid Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Why Jamaica Will Win

It’s hard to believe that Jamaica hasn’t been able to perform better during the Copa America tournament. Ecuador seemed like their best opportunity to steal a win, but they lost 3-1.

Jamaica was one of the hottest teams entering this tournament, winning four of their last six matches, with one of the losses being to the United States where they lost after giving up the equalizer in the final minute.

Why Venezuela Will Win

Venezuela is the most surprising team in Copa America and could finish first in the group with a win over Jamaica. Venezuela started the tournament by beating Ecuador as a +390 underdog. In our Venezuela-Mexico prediction, we underestimated that result as Ecuador’s captain received a red card in the 20th minute. It seemed like Venezuela may come back down to earth against Mexico, but they managed to hold on for a 1-0 win as +250 underdogs.

The oddsmakers finally give Venezuela credit in this matchup, as they are the clear favorites over a struggling Jamaica. Venezuela is a different team under Fernando Batista, as they’ve lost just one of their eight competitive matches and two of 14 overall. It’s time to take Venezuela seriously and realize they are one of the favorites heading into the knockout stage.

Final Jamaica-Venezuela Prediction & Pick

The path can be much simpler for the knockout stage if Venezuela picks up a win or draw in this match. Venezuela will guarantee the first seed in this group, helping them avoid Argentina in the quarterfinal match. Venezuela has been one of the best stories of this tournament, but a date with Argentina would likely mean the end is near for their run. Motivation to win this match will not be an issue for Venezuela.

Final Jamaica-Venezuela Prediction & Pick: Venezuela ML (-110)