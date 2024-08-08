NBA players are expected to thrive in FIBA competitions. They are arguably the best basketball players in the world. However, that isn't always the case. Let's take a look at Jamal Murray and the nine most surprising NBA players to struggle in the Olympics.

Jamal Murray (Canada)

With Jamal Murray's addition to Team Canada, the NBA champion was expected to fortify Canada's Olympic-medal hopes, especially after the team earned bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, Murray struggled mightily in the tournament, averaging only 6.0 points per game while shooting 29 percent from the field overall and a measly 14 percent on 3-pointers.

Dubbed as the best shooter in the world, Stephen Curry is so far not showing that. Curry is only averaging 7.3 points per game. To make matters more disappointing, the four-time NBA champion is only making 36 percent of his shots from the floor and an unlikely 25 percent rate from beyond the arc.

Of course, people aren't gonna forget his 1-for-9 shooting night against South Sudan, including 0-for-6 from downtown. With Team USA going deeper, fans are still expecting Curry to have a very explosive game.

Josh Green (Australia)

Dallas Maverick Josh Green played an instrumental role for the Australia Boomers' first medal finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, his presence was hardly felt with the Boomers in 2024 in Paris.

In fact, Green didn't even notch a single point in the entire tournament, averaging only 0.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists to his name. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Boomers were sent home after the quarterfinals despite having multiple NBA players on their roster.

Joe Ingles (Australia)

Speaking of the Boomers, forward Joe Ingles, who signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA offseason, would've probably done more than his output in the Olympics. Surprisingly, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist only played two minutes in the entire Olympics with his lone appearance against Spain.

Ingles registered a -6.0 when he was on the floor. It was a head scratcher that Ingles wasn't utilized more than a locker room presence, given his top-tier playmaking that the Boomers could have used. To make matters more interesting, Ingles made the team over Portland Trail Blazers defensive ace Matisse Thybulle.

Trey Lyles (Canada)

Aside from Jamal Murray, another Canadian who struggled mightily was Sacramento Kings big man Trey Lyles. Although Lyles usually can hit some buckets when needed, that wasn't the case in Paris.

Lyles only put up 2.0 points per game while shooting a horrendous 18 percent from the field overall and 14% from beyond the arc. Canada could've used a breakout game from this NBA player in the quarterfinals.

Kelly Olynyk (Canada)

In relation to Canada, Toronto Raptors big man Kelly Olynyk was one of the pillars when his country conquered bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

However, Canada's team captain was hardly even on the floor, totaling 36 minutes on the hardwood at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In limited action, Olynyk could only muster 1.5 points per game on 17 percent shooting from the field overall and 25 percent from beyond the arc.

Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico)

After a strong showing at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Jose Alvarado was expected to carry the load once more for his country. However, the New Orleans Pelicans guard was ultimately shut down when they needed him against Serbia.

Serbia destroyed Puerto Rico, 107-66. The Serbian defense limited Alvarado to just two points on 1-of-6 shooting and 0-of-4 from deep, capped off by a plus/minus of -25.

Santi Aldama (Spain)

Speaking of FIBA OQTs, fellow FIBA OQT Tournament MVP Santi Aldama of the NBA was also expected to carry the load for Spain. However, in the Olympic opener, Aldama only tallied seven points on 2-of-8 shooting in a loss against Canada.

Although Aldama recovered his fine form in the next two games, the Olympic-opening loss probably costed Spain the chance to advance past the Group Phase.

Although France is in the semifinals, it could really use a nuclear game from Evan Fournier. Traditionally, the Detroit Pistons guard is capable of shooting the lights out for France in FIBA tournaments. However, that hasn't been the case on their home floor.

Fournier is shooting a mediocre 36 percent from the field. But more importantly, his cold shooting night against Japan almost cost the hosts. The NBA guard only shot 5-of-18 from the field and 2-of-9 from downtown for 14 points. If France wants to finish with a medal, Fournier needs to regain his shooting touch soon.

Fresh from his first NBA championship, Jayson Tatum was expected to be one of the most vital cogs for Team USA. However, it seems like Tatum isn't having one of the best tournaments, averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on just 39 percent shooting from the field overall. A great game from Tatum should easily boost Team USA's gold-medal hopes.