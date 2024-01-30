James Corden and Bryan Cranston's hilarious first encounter gets recalled, with the Breaking Bad actor thinking Corden was a waiter.

When Bryan Cranston first laid eyes on James Corden, he had a surprising misconception.

Per EW, in a recent chat on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the duo shared memories of their initial encounter. Corden recounted the moment when he and his then-girlfriend were in Los Angeles. Both are engrossed in binge-watching Breaking Bad. Little did they know, fate had something extraordinary in store.

“We then decide to leave our room and go for lunch,” Corden recalled. “I go for lunch and who walks in the restaurant but Bryan Cranston. To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment.”

As Corden approached Cranston, eager to express admiration for his work, Cranston misinterpreted the situation. “I went over, I said ‘Bryan…’” Corden began, with Cranston interrupting, “And then I immediately say, ‘Could I have some more coffee, please?’”

James Corden confirmed the mix-up, reminiscing, “That is completely true. I said, ‘Bryan, you don’t know me, I’m an actor in the United Kingdom and I was watching the show this morning. Your performance is incredible.’ And he said ‘Thank you, can I get a Diet Coke with no ice?’”

The two laughed it off and have since been aware of each other's presence. With Bryan Cranston noting that Corden is in fact, not a waiter.

Despite the humorous misunderstanding, both actors have thriving projects in the pipeline. James Corden is gearing up for a premiere of his show ‘This Life of Mine,' while Bryan Cranston stars in the upcoming film Argylle.