Mavs broadcaster Brian Dameris roasted James Harden, and now Bally Sports Southwest has since decided to pretend it never happened.

Dallas Mavericks announcer Brian Dameris went viral last week for his brutal takedown of James Harden – telling the Clippers guard, among other things, that he is the problem. The Mavs announcer instantly received ample support for telling it like it is, in many fans' opinion.

Despite initially hyping up Dameris’ comments directed at the NBA star who is now on his fourth team in four years, regional sports network Bally Sports Southwest has since decided to pretend that Dameris' comments never happened at all.

The tweet promoting the video has been deleted and you can no longer find any record of it on Bally Sports Southwest’s website.

The decision to take down the clip reportedly solely came from Bally Sports Southwest executives who felt the clip did not reflect the Mavs organization.

So, NBA fans are left wondering who exactly had a problem with Dameris' rant and if anybody complained to the Mavs' network about it. Of course, someone might want to let Bally Sports Southwest know that the internet is forever. The clip can easily be found on social media, or right here:

Good LORD. Just saw the announcer takedown of James Harden. My god. Maybe the most vicious whooping an announcer has EVER given a player. WOW. And a lot of truth to it, too. pic.twitter.com/FD1rK0CfnC — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) November 13, 2023

Harden continues to struggle with the Clippers. L.A's loss to the Mavs was their fourth in what is now a five-game losing streak. Harden has struggled to fit in with the Clippers, averaging 13.5 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists. Those numbers are well down from last season, where he put up 21 points and more than 10 assists per night.

Hopefully Brian Dameris will continue to speak honestly on what he sees in the NBA. While he may have ruffled some feathers in the Bally Sports Southwest boardroom, it was refreshing the way he called it like he saw it.

The Mavs take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.